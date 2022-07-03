It’s been quite some months since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are seeing the absence of the show’s one of the most-loved characters Nattu Kaka. Ghanshyam Nayak, who portrayed the character passed away in October, last year, after battling cancer. Now after almost 9 months after his death, the makers have found his replacement for the show. A couple of days back, the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi introduced the new Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta.

For the unversed, Gujarati actor and producer Kiran Bhatt as stepped in to the shoes of Nattu Kaka and fans are giving mixed reactions to it.

Now for the first time, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas Nayak has broken his silence on the makers’ decision to replace his father on the show. Speaking to ETimes, Vikas Nayak said, “I think Kiran Bhatt Ji who has come in, will probably do good justice to the role originally played by my father. My Dad acted in many Gujarati plays that Kiran ji produced. He has a fascination for watches and he often gifted watches to my Dad. I sent him a text congratulating him on his appointment.”

When asked if he has seen the show now, he replied saying, “Well, with this new element, I think the show will bounce back. I hadn’t seen it of late, but now I will.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

A couple of days back, we told you how fans reacted when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi introduced new Nattu Kaka on the show which clearly didn’t seem to go down well with them. Slamming the makers a user had said, ““Aap sabhi ne hume aur Nattu Kaka ko itna saara pyaar diya, uske liye hum shukraguzaar hai. Yehi pyaar ko hamesha banaye rakhna… Iss hi baat pe presenting our new Nattu Kaka.”

Earlier hinting, Taarak Mehta’s Bagha Bhai aka Tanmay Vekaria was seen telling a section of media, “Nattu Kaka hamare saath the, hamare saath hain aur hamesha hamare saath rahenge. Aur aapko bohut jald ek bohut bada surprise bhi milne wala hai. Woh surprise ko enjoy karne ke liye humse jude rahe.”

Well, what do you have to say about the new Nattu Kaka aka Kiran Bhatt?

