Shweta Tiwari gained a massive fan following right after she played Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Although she went on to work on some of the most prominent daily soaps, she has faced a lot of issues in her personal life. In an earlier interview, the actress opened up about her two failed marriages and being a subject of domestic violence.

For the unversed, Shweta was married to Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary but got divorced in 2007. She later married Abhinav Kohli, but even they got separated in 2019. The actress has a daughter Palak Tiwari from her first marriage, and a son named Reyansh from her second marriage.

Last year, Shweta Tiwari in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble spoke about her two failed marriages and how she reacted when people advised her to not get married for the third time. She also spoke about how people treat a wife beater while expecting how a woman should stay in the marriage. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Shweta Tiwari said that people used to approach and advised her not to get married for the third time, “You be in a live-in relationship for 10 years and leave, no one will question you but you walk out of a marriage after two years, everyone will say, ‘How many times will she get married?’ People walk up to me to tell me ‘Don’t get married a third time.’ Will I ask them? Who are they? Are they paying for my wedding? This is my decision. This is my life.”

“People on Instagram tell me that I got married twice and my daughter will marry five times. But maybe she won’t get married at all. Whatever she has already seen, maybe she won’t. Maybe because of what she has seen, she can choose wisely,” she added.

Talking about her being subjected to domestic violence, Shweta Tiwari said, “In a middle-class family, since childhood, you are told to compromise, to adjust. People tell you one-two slaps are nothing. But my mother never said any such thing. They asked ‘what will happen to the kids (if she walks out of the marriage)?’ But when I first got separated at the age of 27, I realised what can happen because as a kid, seeing your parents fight every day or seeing their father walking in drunk is worse than being brought up by a single parent.”

