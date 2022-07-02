A lot has been happening in terms of changes on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. From the entry of the new Nattu Kaka to the exit of ‘Tarak Mehta’ aka Shailesh Lodha from the show, everything’s at another whole pace. Well, a few weeks ago it was reported that Raj Anadkat too is planning to exit the show.

While many remained too calm thinking it was just some reports, it looks like it’s all true. The one to finally break the silence on this is none other than TMKOC‘s Bhide aka ‘Mandar Chandwadkar’. Read on to know more.

After Shailesh Lodha leaves the sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans are worried about the next actor/ actress exiting from the show. Recently speculations are arriving that Raj Anadkat, who plays the ever hilarious role of Tappu, is going to be the next individual to leave the show. While the actor is not seen on screen for a couple of episodes, fans and even his co-stars are worried if he is going to come back or not.

Talking about the same, recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in the sitcom, was seen in a conversation with the media outlet Pinkvilla. While claiming that the news of his departure from the show is not confirmed, Mandar stated that Raj Anadkat has not arrived on sets for shoots for quite some time. He said, “As artists, we don’t know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn’t been shooting for the past few days. I haven’t seen him on the set.”

Meanwhile, after a long nine months wait, producer Asit Kumarr Modi recently announced a new Nattu Kaka who will be carrying the legacy of late actor Ghanshyam Nayak.

What are your thoughts on reports on Raj Anadkat’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know them in the comments below.

