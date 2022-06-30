In October last year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame and renowned actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the most loved character or Nattu Kaka, passed away after battling cancer. As the entire nation mourned the loss of the actor, his fans said he has left a huge void in the entertainment fraternity with his death. However, the makers of Taarak Mehta continued the show without his presence for months, until now. The makers have recently introduced the new Nattu Kaka.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! The cat is finally out of the bag as the makers finally have new Nattu Kaka for its fans!

Advertisement

Almost 9 months after Ghanshyam Nayak’s death, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally introduced the new addition who is the late actor’s replacement. TMKOC’s official fan page took to Instagram to share a screenshot from a YouTube video while announcing the same. The caption read, “Aap sabhi ne hume aur Nattu Kaka ko itna saara pyaar diya, uske liye hum shukraguzaar hai. Yehi pyaar ko hamesha banaye rakhna… Iss hi baat pe presenting our new Nattu Kaka.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Soon after the new surfaced on the web, fans expressed their anger and bashed makers for getting him replaced. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Please give respect to ghanshyam kaka… Please show that nattu kaka is no more in the show… This will shoe that you truly respect ghanshyam bhai and no one can able to compete him… All the tmkoc fans are very disappointed from this statement I thought that you will show that nattu kaka is passed away in the show also… This would show your respect to ghanshyam bhai and our respect for the show would be raised.”

Another said, “Whyyy….. Please give ghanshyam kaka some respect atleast..” A netizen even told makers, “Nobody can replace nattu kaka..U can add new characters not replacing somebody else…”

Earlier hinting about Ghanshyam Nayak’s replacement on the show, Taarak Mehta’s ‘Bagha Bhai’ aka Tanmay Vekaria’s video had surfaced on the web. In the clip, the actor was heard saying. “Nattu Kaka hamare saath the, hamare saath hain aur hamesha hamare saath rahenge. Aur aapko bohut jald ek bohut bada surprise bhi milne wala hai. Woh surprise ko enjoy karne ke liye humse jude rahe.”

Coming back to new Nattu Kaka, what are your thoughts on makers replacing Ghanshyam Nayak in the show? Do let us know by commenting down below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiney Ahuja Approached For Salman Khan Led Reality Show? Find Out The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram