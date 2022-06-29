Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and popular shows that has been running for more than a decade now. The makers are now all set to come up with a new season. Several names have popped up for Bigg Boss 16. Amongst these names is Shiney Ahuja.

For the unversed, Ahuja made a smashing debut with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2006. He was one of the rising stars at that time and gave hits like ‘Gangster’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, and ‘Life in a Metro’. His career seemed to be moving fast but it all changed when he was implicated in a rape case. He slowly faded away from the limelight after Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Now as per Telly Chakkar report, Shiney Ahuja was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16. The talks between the makers and the actor are underway. However, there is no confirmation for the same. It is also worth pointing out that the actor’s name has popped up every season as a possible contestant for the show but that never worked out.

The makers of the Salman Khan hosted reality show reportedly approached several other celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, and Divyanka Tripathi. Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya was also made an offer by the makers. Reports now claim that talks are underway between the actress and the makers.

Comedians like Ashish Chanchlani, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kaveri Priyam, and Baseer Ali were also reportedly approached for the controversial reality show. Needless to say, Bigg Boss 16 makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their fans entertained with a new concept.

