On June 28, i.e, yesterday, entire nation was taken aback when news of two men attacking and killing a tailor, in Udaipur, flashed on our TV and mobile screens. The criminals who killed the 48-year-old man in Rajasthan took to the Internet to justify the crime. Sharing their self-shot video, they stated that it was an avenge to an insult to Islam. Well, the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur has not only triggered communal tension but has also received strong reactions from many Bollywood biggies.

Soon after the news of the tailor’s assassination took place and the horrific videos went viral on the social media, the who’s who of Bollywood including Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Uorfi Javed, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, Gauahar Khan and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri among others condemned the act.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared the video of the criminals confessing the murder. Captioning it she wrote, “Where are we heading to? Allah didn’t ask you to hate and kill in his name.” In her next story, she penned a long note while condemning the actor. Uorfi Javed wrote, “People killing and hating in the name of their religions and gods (their imaginary friends). Seriously like what. Why aren’t we talking about education, women empowerment, fast track cases for rapes, GDP. Religions were made so that people have moral and ethical sense.”

Uorfi went on to add, “In today’s time, your religion is taking away your morality and ethics! Extremism in any man-made belief such as religion will only cause destruction! Never too late. Open up your eyes people! I know I will be getting a lot of hate after this but guess that I am not filled with hate like you extremists.”

Uorfi Javed never shies away from voicing her opinion about anything and everything. While the actress often makes headlines owing to her bold fashion choices but she’s also known for her strong personality, who never misses a chance to make a comment on the ongoing controversies.

