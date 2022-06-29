After taking a break from their comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma and his team dashed off to their Canada Tour. Recently, the comedian took to his official social media account and shared a video from a bus filled with his team members and it took the web by storm. Kapil Sharma’s Insta story has gone viral as it sees Krushna Abhishek grooving to his mama (maternal uncle) Govinda’s world-famous songs.

For the unversed, Krushna and Govinda have been involved in a mudslinging family brawl as they often made shocking comments about each other on social media.

In the clips shared by Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek is seen grooving to Govinda’s Chalo Ishq Ladaye and Sona Kitna Sona hai song. The comedian’s video will take your heart away as he aces Govinda’s every single dance step with ease. Krushna looks dapper in an all-white ensemble as he paired his white t-shirt and white pants with white shoes. The comedian’s viral video also see Kiku Sharma and others cheering for him.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For those who have come in late, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have been making headlines over their public family brawl for quite some time. However, when the duo appeared separately on Maniesh Paul’s chat show, they had opened up about their family fight. Things got better when Govinda accepted Krushna’s public apology and said, ““You are my favourite sister’s kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn’t get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behavior be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven”.

Asking for his forgiveness, Krushna Abhishek had said on the show, “Chi-Chi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on the media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot”

A few days back, Kapil Sharma took to his official social media account and posted a photo from the airport as they were ready to kick-start their tour. The photo consisted of Kapil Sharma along with his team members like Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty, with Chandu Chai Wala among others.

