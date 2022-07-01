Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. All the characters of the show from Jethalal Gada to Anjali Mehta have become household names. Fans absolutely adore the actors as well.

Gada Electronics, the shop owned by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), is a character in itself. The store sees tons of drama involving Jethalal, Nattu Kaka, and Bagha. The store has also become quite popular in the city and among the audience so much so that it has become a brand now.

They have a shop in Mumbai’s Khar area, which has become a tourist destination for all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, seemingly now expanding their business. A new branch of the shop has been opened right outside the set (Filmcity in Goregaon) and the video is now going viral on social media.

Not many also don’t know that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team noticed the shop, which was undergoing a renovation back then 14 years ago. They asked the owner Shekhar Gadiyar if they could shoot for a day and the rest is history. Post the shoot, the shop became popular as Jethalal’s Gada Electronics, and thus the shop owner did not change the shop’s name.

Garima Goel, who plays a role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, once even visited the shop. She revealed that when the shoot happens, only a few products are kept at the store. the rest of the products are then shifted to warehouse.

