Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an integral part of Indian television enthusiasts over the years. Owing to such popularity, fans are always curious to know some lesser-known facts of the show.

A few years back, when Instagram and vlogging weren’t that popular, several secrets were successfully kept under wraps. Many of us would use to believe that the Gokuldham Society exists in reality. Also, we never ever imagined that Champaklal’s character has been played by Amit Bhatt, a man who is younger than his on-screen son, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, in real life.

Thanks to several YouTube vloggers, almost everyone is aware that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s shoot takes place in Goregaon film city. Yes, there’s our beloved Gokuldham. Interestingly, the society which is shown in the show is merely a set with no rooms present. To shoot scenes featuring rooms, there’s another set built near the society. All the rooms shown in the show are interconnected in reality.

Adding more to the aforementioned facts, what if we say that Gokuldham’s clubhouse and Gada Electronics’ scenes are shot at one place. Yes, that’s right! The location for both places is actually the same. Contrary to it, Gada Electronics is an actual shop that exits in Khar, Bandra.

Meanwhile, recently Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal spilt some fun secrets about his co-stars. Right from Amit Bhatt to Tanmay Vekaria, the actor didn’t shy away from pulling their legs and mentioning their qualities. His answers did prove that Taarak Mehta team is a family in itself.

Recently, Dilip Joshi had an interview on Sight And Insight YouTube channel. During the rapid-fire session, he was asked to reveal some unknown facts about each actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Speaking about Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal, he said that Amit is the one who arrives on set much before the scheduled time. Similarly, he described Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Sodhi (older one) as a jovial person.

Out of everyone from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi’s description for Sharad Sankla aka Abdul was the one which made us laugh out loud. He termed him as ‘Phirteraam’ (one who loves to roam). He even shared that Sharad is the one who disappears at the time of his shot.

