Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. Although the show has appeared in TOP 5 shows only once but the audience is loving the track. It has already been confirmed that Rupal Patel, who essays the role of Kokilaben Modi will be taking an exit from the show soon. Reportedly, makers are planning to soon end the Modi family track and Gehna-Anant will only be the highlight of the show.

However, fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Modi family. Rupal Patel has already shot for her last episode on 7th November. As per the new reports, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s last scene will air on 23rd November.

As per a report published by Etimes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and other cast members of Modi family has already shot for their final episode last Wednesday, 11th November. After Modis will leave, the story of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will go forward with the Desai family. Haresh Nagar and Sneha Jain as Anant and Gehna will be holding the command of the show on their shoulders.

Mohammad Nazim had earlier denied such news in an interview with Telly Chakkar. He had said, “This is not true. Though I am not shooting right now because I am on leave for a few days. I would have definitely shared the news with the fans if we had wrapped up the shooting. However, we haven’t been informed by the makers or the channel about our last day shoot yet.”

Rupal Patel confirmed her exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 in an interview with Mid-Day. She had said, “Everything was pre-decided, and we are parting on amicable terms. I’m a National School of Drama (NSD )graduate with over 20 years of experience. I don’t need to do such small parts but only agreed to SNS 2 to show gratitude to my audience, the show, and the channel. When SNS2 was announced, I was expected to return and I didn’t want to disappoint.”

Well, we will surely miss Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. What about you? Tell us your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

