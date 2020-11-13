It’s been a couple of months now that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has managed to be in the news rampantly. All thanks to Yashraj Mukhate’s viral edit and the makers announcing the season 2. But recently there were reports that Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben, Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu and Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem will be exiting the show. The last date of their shoot was also announced, but now Nazim has shunned these rumours and below are all the details.

If you have not kept track, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 started airing on October 19. The new storyline has managed to capture the audience and keep them hooked. Now the buzz is that the makers are planning to shift the spotlight on Gehna, and for that, the alumni characters will have to exit. It was said Rupal, Mohammad and Devoleena were supposed to shoot their last episode by the end of this month.

Mohammad Nazim has now opened up on the same and said that they have not wrapped up the shoot yet. Also, there is no last date decided as of yet. He said that he had taken leave for a few days.

“This is not true. Though I am not shooting right now because I am on leave for a few days. I would have definitely shared the news with the fans if we had wrapped up the shooting. However, we haven’t been informed by the makers or the channel about our last day shoot yet,” Mohammad Nazim said in a conversation with TellyChakkar.

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben had confirmed that she will be walking out of the show soon. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, she had said, “Everything was pre-decided, and we are parting on amicable terms.”

Rupal Patel added, “I’m a National School of Drama (NSD )graduate with over 20 years of experience. I don’t need to do such small parts but only agreed to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 to show gratitude to my audience, the show, and the channel. When SNS2 was announced, I was expected to return and I didn’t want to disappoint.”

So fans there is a ray of hope, we might not bid goodbye to Ahem and Gopi this soon.

