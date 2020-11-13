Bigg Boss 13 made Shehnaaz Gill a household name. In fact, we can see her fan army on social media always cheering for her. Be it her music videos or a close bond with Sidharth Shukla, the actress doesn’t fail in grabbing headlines. But recently, it was her father Santokh Singh Sukh, who raised everyone’s eyebrows with his statement.

For the unversed, there have been several reports stating all is not well between Shehnaaz and her father. And the rumours only got fuelled up when Santokh swore of not speaking with his daughter for life.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Santokh Singh Sukh had said, “I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life! Shehnaaz Gill shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him.”

Now, after keeping silence for a few days, Santokh Singh Sukh has spoken on his daughter Shehnaaz Gill. He said, “I felt embarrassed in front of my friends. But she is my daughter and I love her a lot. I know I will be upset with her for some time but I cannot be angry for too long.”

He addressed the issue through a video shared by YouTube Channel named Shehnaaz Shine.

Meanwhile, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant said “she is not in the mood”, in her social media post. Shehnaaz posted a boomerang video on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, she was seen turning around and showing her hand.

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill, who is popularly known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, seems to be getting ready for a shot as she has rollers set in her hair. She is dressed in a powder pink jacket and blue denim. In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill had put a sticker which reads: “Not in the mood.”

