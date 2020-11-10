Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been ruling the hearts of the masses ever since their stint in the reality tv show last year. The duo, who kept us interested with their chemistry and romance, have continued to drive fan crazy long after the season is over.

#SidNaaz Craze trended on Twitter throughout Tuesday as fans went gushing over a viral video of the two leaving their hotel and stepping into a car for the airport. Sidharth and Shehnaaz returned to Mumbai on Tuesday from a trip to Punjab.

Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared the video and photographs while showering love on the screen couple.

Talking about these pictures of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill a fan tweeted, “Sidharth aur shehnaaz kapdon se leke chapal tak color coordinated hain. Ye dono full planning se gaye the aur full planning se wapis aaye hai. (clothes to shoes, everything Sidharth and Shehnaaz wear is colour coordinated. Their trip was fully planned). SidNaaz Craze,” tweeted a fan.

Sidharth aur shehnaaz kapdon se leke chapal tak color coordinated hain 😭😂😭😂😭 Ye dono full planning se gaye the aur full planning se wapis aaye hai 😂 SidNaaz Craze pic.twitter.com/XD0OBZqbJA — 𝕂𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕟_𝕂𝕂 (@Sidheart_kk15) November 10, 2020

“Welcome back @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill! Hope u enjoyed ur stay in punjab… We loved all the posts u shared! You made millions of fans happy including the lucky ones who got to meet u! You saw the Sid & Sana’s real Craze and the even bigger SidNaaz Craze! Praying for more,” shared another fan.

“HE OPENED THE DOOR FOR HER!! THEY WENT BACK IN THE SAME CAR KYUKI “GHAR” JO JAA RAHE HAIN “APNE GHAR”. SidNaaz Craze #SidNaaz,” wrote a user pointing out how Sidharth Shukla opened the car’s door for Shehnaaz Gill and even shut it after she sat inside.

“We had never thought we will see this kind of pictures of SidNaaz together after BB. Everytime they give us more than expected… @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill. SidNaaz Craze,” expressed another fan.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill went to Punjab to shoot for a song. The actor recently shared photos and videos from the trip where he can be seen having a great time in the mustard fields. Shehnaaz had also shared beautiful pictures with her mother on her verified Instagram account.

