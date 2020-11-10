Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat recently celebrated his 24th birthday. While the actor received many good wishes from his loved ones and fans, it was his onscreen mom Rupali Ganguly’s wishes which caught our attention.

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and shared an adorable video in which she can be seen singing the Happy Birthday song for Paras. The actor is also in the selfie video and can be seen having fun with her.

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Tera mujhse hai pehle ka naata koi… yunhi nahi dil lubhaata koi ❤️ Happppyyyy Birthday my Babyyyyyyyyyyyy ❤️ Never realised how u have totally gotten into my system and become so close to my heart ❤️ You are a very precious child and Anita is so blessed to have a son who makes her so proud❤️ The beautiful bond that we have – the unspoken understanding and the love -so heartfelt ❤️ Thank u Anupamaa, for bringing this wonderful soul, this natkhat bachcha into my life and making him my Samar …. reel bond kab real ho gaya pata hi nahi chala …❤️”

“So here’s wishing u health and happiness ,and may all ur dreams come true son ❤️ Stay happy , stay blessed ❤️ My insta gurudev🙏🏻 may God always shower his blessings on u ❤️” Rupali Ganguly added.

We wish Paras Kalnawat a great year ahead!

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly also recently shared a gallery of pictures from the sets of Anupamaa. In the pictures, she can be seen along with the people she is most attached to.

“You don’t have to be crazy to be my friend …. I will happily train u 😜😜 And these three choose to be with me 🥰🥰🥰 These r the people I m most attached to on the set of Anupamaa ….. and we call ourselves Baa, Bahoo, Baby and Baba 😍 we even laze together between shots 🤪 aaj hum sabke pyaare baby ka bday hai ❤️ aur Pandey baba ke expressions pls notice in every pic ❤️” she wrote and added, “May this bond always remain 🤞🤞 THU THU THU #anupmaa #friends #friendship #rupaliganguly #jaimahakal #jaimatadi @sudanshu_pandey @paras_kalnawat @alpanabuch19”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more TV related updates.

Must Read: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar’s Diwali Celebrations: Darbar Siblings Welcome The Couple With A Salman Khan Song!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube