Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have already started celebrating the festival of lights as the actress has recently taken to social media to wish her fans along with her cute pictures with Beau Zaid.

The actress looked stunning in her green salwar kameez with a floral design on it. Zaid was seen in a zig zag aztec print kurta. The pictures screamed nothing but love.

In the caption of her post, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Mere tumhare sab ke liye happppppy Diwali !!!!! From US to alllllll of you ! @zaid_darbar. This is my fave Diwali Bollywood song , which ones yours ???? #gaza #HappyDiwali #BeSafe #Spreadlove,”

Gauahar Khan’s post went viral within hours of posting it and fans started showering love in the comments section. One user wrote, “Both of you are looking sooo cute 😍😍 you are the best couple in the world.” Another user expressed, “Both @zaid_darbar and @gauaharkhan look fab together #gaza🦋 #mashallah_ماشاءالله be happy and keep smiling may your both pair be safe and happy always #meetsoon❤️ #inshallah❤️.” Other commented with hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Awez Darbar and Zaid’s other siblings welcomed Gauahar Khan in the family in a unique way. Congratulating the couple and welcoming Gauahar in the family, the Darbar siblings performed on the song, Wah Wah Ramji from the classic film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Awez Darbar posted the video on Instagram and captioned, “Congratulations #Gaza @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan Dua karta hu ke Allah apko hamesha khush rakhe aur aap dono ko kisi ki nazar na lage.. INSHAALLAH AMEEN SUMMA AMEEN #Atrangz #Reels #Family.”

Gauahar took to comments section and wrote, “OMG! This is like, allllll my filmy dreams come true! Heheheheh thank you @awez_darbar for ur love n wishes! may Allah bless us all Ameen.” Zaid also expressed,, “Love you my family my strength my support #allhumdulillah.”

