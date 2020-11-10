Finally, Akshay Kumar fans got what they were crazing for long i.e. the arrival of Laxmii. Surrounded by tons of controversies, the horror-comedy made it to the digital platform on Monday at 7.05 pm (IST). It also features Kiara Advani in a key role.

Amid the pandemic scare, several biggies are taking a digital route and Akshay’s highly awaited film too chose the same. With OTT being the new normal, the highly awaited film did enjoy a humongous response on the first day itself but also became the victim of notorious sites.

Yes, here we are talking about online piracy. After Mirzapur 2 and Scam 1992, Bollywood’s first big OTT release, Laxmii faced the wrath of online piracy. Owing to the digital release, Akshay Kumar starrer was expected to make its way on the victim list but unfortunately, it happened on the very first day.

Laxmii is leaked by none other than Tamilrockers and the piracy is on a full swing on Telegram too. Originally, the film is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film also features Sharad Kelkar, Rajesh Sharma, Ayesha Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Meanwhile, recently held a special premiere in Delhi for the transgender community. The team received great response while interacting with them post the screening. Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi who was touched by the transgender representation in the film said, “Any transgender is equal to any man or woman, which comes out from the film in a very strong way. I believe it is wonderful, and instead of criticism, we should appreciate Akshay ji for being such a strong man and doing such a strong film.”

Upset by the negativity surrounding the film, she added, “Some publications are opposing it, and putting up articles against it. How much do they know about reality? I am really shocked. What do you mean by that? There are many films I also acted in, nobody bought it, it’s a business. Without seeing a film, on the eve of its release, these articles are being written.”

