Mirzapur 2 released on October 23, but fans are still not over it. A lot of them are binge-watching it again and some have used the scenes and dialogues to make memes and funny videos. The season season starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyenndu Sharma, Vijay Varma and Harshita Gaur. As we watched the show, we realised how much it reminded us of popular English show, Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

We have listed below 3 reasons why Mirzapur 2 reminded us of GoT:

1. The Red Wedding

Every Game of Thrones fan will remember the Red Wedding in season 3. During a wedding, the Lannister clan who is now on Walder Frey’s side kill Robb Stark and his pregnant wife Talisa. They also kill Robb’s mother, Catelyn Stark.

Advertisement

While this happened in the first season, that’s what resulted in the drama in season 2. Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu Sharma) kills Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) who is pregnant. She is Guddu’s (Ali Fazal) wife and Golu’s (Shweta Tripathi) sister. Munna also shoots Bablu (Vikrant Massey), Guddu’s brother & Golu’s lover. This mishap happens during a wedding. One cannot stop thinking of Red Wedding during this entire episode in season 1.

2. Revenge Drama

In GoT, Arya Stark (Massie Williams) is shattered when her brother and mother are killed mercilessly in a wedding. She decides to avenge their death and take revenge from everyone who’s involved in it. Mirzapur 2 is mainly about the revenge of Guddu & Golu from the Tripathis for killing their loved ones.

3. The King Of Mirzapur

Guddu & Golu also wanted to take away the seat of Mirzapur from Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). At the end of Mirzapur 2, they succeed and sit on the ‘gaddi’ as the King of Mirzapur. Game of Thrones is also about who will get to sit on the throne. At the end, it’s one if the Starks (Bran) who gets to sit & rule on it. So here’s another similarity that we observed & loved.

When we talk about these similarities, we are not criticising it. We love both Mirzapur and Game of Thrones. But some scenes reminded us of this iconic English show. No one can take away that this Amazon Prime show is one of the best Hindi series we have seen in recent times.

What did you observe in Mirzapur overall that others didn’t? Let us know about it in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin Officially In A Relationship? Vikas Gupta Drops Hints!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube