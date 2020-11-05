Advertisement

Game of Thrones is one of the best TV shows ever made. It has 8 seasons. Although the last season was a big disappointment for many fans, people enjoyed the story and how magnificent it was. A lot of actresses had n*de scenes in it. Most of these scenes feature Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen and Carice van Houten aka the Red Woman, Melisandre.

Earlier, we told you how Emilia Clarke was left in tears with her rape scene in GoT. Even Jason Momoa had shared how he was asked to go full bared body. He had shared, “David had been like, ‘Momoa, just take it off!’ You know, giving me shit. ‘Sacrifice! Do it for your art!’ I’m like, ‘F*ck you, bro. My wife would be pissed.”

Last year, the Red Woman, Carine van Houten, spoke about the n*de scenes. The Game of Thrones actress said that she found some of the scenes unnecessary. In an interaction with Insider, Carice said, “When the Me Too movement started, that’s when it started sinking in for me. And it did sort of change my perspective on my whole career, not just Game of Thrones.”

The GOT star added, “In retrospect, I thought, ‘Why did that scene have to be nu*e? Why was that normal?’ I did question things and it was not so much that I was blaming anyone, but that’s just how we evolved, and just how the movement affected me.”

Even in an interview with Deadline, the actress had said, “It wasn’t my favourite thing in the world at all. But yes, in Black Book (her breakout role) I experienced nudity on set. The Dutch are quite open-minded, we’re a bit easier with that. But it’s never comfortable being the only one undressed on set…I would be more uncomfortable now. The times have changed in many ways. Back then, it was all a little overwhelming. No one forced me into anything, but in hindsight, I might have been a little more cautious with it.”

What do you have to say about the n*de scenes in the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

