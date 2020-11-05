Matthew Perry has been one of the most loved TV actors not just in America but all over the world. His character of Chandler Bing in much popular sitcom Friends is still loved and admired by fans. Popularly known as the King of Sarcasm, Matthew Perry has a fan following of his own.

Advertisement

But do you know when Matthew Perry was a schoolchild and used to study in 5th standard, current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was his mate? But that’s not it! Matthew Perry along with his friend Chris Murrey beat him up. Can you believe it?

Advertisement

Well, back in 2017 during an appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel show, Matthew Perry shared the story of which he said he is not proud of. Matthew said, “We both beat him up,” and talking about the reason behind it, he said, “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.”

The Friends actor also talked about that Justin Trudeau was the son of Canada’s Prime Minister of that time but that wasn’t the reason to beat him. “But I don’t think that’s the reason we beat him up,” he said and added, “I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.”

But Matthew Perry isn’t proud of the act and said it was terrible. “I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible,” He further added, “I was a stupid kid.”

A few days after the news went viral, Justin Trudeau himself tweeted about the same while tagging Matthew Perry in his tweet. Asking him for a rematch, Justin tweeted, “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

At his sarcastic and humorous best, Matthew Perry replied, I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)

I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal) — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 2, 2017

Isn’t that so funny? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more such fun throwback stories.

Must Read: The Mandalorian 2: Pedro Pascal Says It’s A Super B*tching Moment To Be A Part Of Star Wars Based Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube