Jared Leto & Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker To Fight With Each Other? DEETS Inside

A lot is happening in the world of superheroes. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will finally release next year. Ben Affleck is all set to reprise Batman for Ezra Miller’s The Flash. A lot of interesting DC movies are getting sequels. The news that left everyone surprised recently was about Jared Leto. Reports stated that the actor will reprise his Joker in the Snyder Cut.

The news of Leto returning to play the clown prince of crime received a mixed response. He first essayed the DC supervillain in 2016 film, The Suicide Squad. His performance left many of them disappointed. Hence, his return in Snyder’s Justice League has astounded people.

But looks like the actor knows what he wants as he is set to return to DC universe. As reported by We Got This Covered, Jared Leto wants his Joker to fight against Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Last year, Joaquin impressed the audience and critics with his stellar act in Todd Phillips’ standalone film based on the DC villain.

The speculations have come at the time when there are reports that DC is planning to create a Jokerverse. They want 3 clown prince of crime to star in a film together to create the drama and excitement. One of the names that have already popped up along with Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix is of Jim Carrey.

All these reports sound quite exciting. However, there is no confirmation from the makers yet. So one will have to wait and see if Leto is a part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League or not. There is no confirmation on Jokerverse angle yet. So, we don’t know if there will be Jared Leto Vs Joaquin Phoenix Vs Jim Carrey movie or not.

Talking about Snyder’s Justice League, the film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher. It will be a long 4 part series that will release on HBO Max. Snyder cut is all set tor release on September 5, 2020.

Do you want to see Jared Leto against Joaquin Phoenix? Let us know in the comments section below.

