Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Maturely Handling Their Split Amid Reunions With Kendall Jenner & Friends?

Scott Disick has been a favourite for the Kardashian-Jenner clan irrespective of his equation with ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian. Be it Kendall Jenner or Kim Kardashian, the family loves him. And so is the case with Sofia Richie who is really close to Kylie Jenner and sisters. With Scott and Sofia recently calling it quits, how do they plan to manage all these meetups and facing each other time and again? Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Scott and Sofia had been dating for over 3 years. It was back in May this year that rumours around trouble in paradise began. Finally, in August, they did eventually end their relationship for good. The couple recently reunited for Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash.

As per reports, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are handling the post-split phase in quite a mature manner. A source close to Hollywood Life reveals, “Sofia is still friends with Kylie, Kendall, and countless other people that are also friends with Scott. They’ve hung in the same social circles forever and so that doesn’t just go away because they broke up.”

The source continues, “Sofia Richie is very mature and she knows how to handle herself, and isn’t worried about running into Scott Disick. She knows it’s bound to happen one way or another. She’s not the type of person to avoid social situations because an ex may or may not be there.”

Furthermore, the report adds that there is no ‘bad blood’ between the couple. They maturely understood that things were not working out and ended things for good.

Talking about Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash, another source close to the development adds, “Scott and Sofia are both adults and it was fine that they coexisted at the party together. They were rarely together. They made pleasantries. But they went through their night and didn’t provide drama because the party was for fun and not about any issues they might have. It was a really fun time. They will all hang out together again. Everyone trusts each other. It is all good.”

Sofia Richie was recently spotted kissing a mystery man. He was later revealed to be Cha Cha Matcha co-owner Matthew.

