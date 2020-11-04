Christmas Comes Early For Peter Andre! Singer Says, "Everyone Needs A Bit Of Festive Cheer"

Singer Peter Andre, who is best known for his hit singles like Mysterious Girl and Flava, is bringing holiday cheers to one and all. The British singer and his wife Emily MacDonagh have decided to put up Christmas decorations early this year.

Advertisement

The couple has decided to decorate their house for Christmas in November, right before his youngest son Theo turns four on the 22nd. They also feel everyone could do with some extra festive cheer this year.

Advertisement

As reported by mirror.co.uk, Peter Andre said, “It’s Theo’s birthday soon and I’ve decided I’m going to put up the Christmas decorations before then. I think everyone needs a bit of festive cheer. I don’t care if it’s bad luck because we’ve had enough bad luck this year!”

Peter Andre added, “We haven’t had much to celebrate this year so why not extend Christmas? I think it’s important for the kids because it’s going to be limited in terms of activities, like taking them to see Santa, so I’m happy to make a bigger deal of it at home.”

Andre continued saying, “We’re very lucky to have a big family, but I do hope there will be some kind of support for those who are on their own.”

Peter Andre is a father of four kids. He shares Theo and Amelia with wife Emily. He also shares two kids with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior and Princess.

Andre also recently celebrated Halloween with his kids. The singer transformed into a terrifying clown alongside his daughter Princess. He put on a spooky appearance as he sported the intricate face paint with a pop of red on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: RHOBH Fame Erika Jayne & Thomas Girardi Part Ways After 21 Years Together

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube