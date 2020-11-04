Offset Offers Free Food To Voters During The Presidential Elections, Pics Inside

The American Presidential Elections are making headlines since the last couple of day. Today, as it is in the final leg, people across the globe are eagerly awaiting the results about who is going to be the President for the next four years. With voters piling in to cast their last-minute votes, rapper Offset did something special for all those waiting in lines.

Offset has been pretty vocal about the US presidential elections as has been urging his fans and followers to make sure to cast their votes in the ongoing elections. Yesterday, he did more than just appeal. Read on to know his special gesture for those who decided to hit the polling booths and cast their votes at towards the final hour.

As reported by TMZ, Offset hit up three polling locations in Gwinnett and Fulton counties on Tuesday (November 3). He didn’t just visit them but was accompanied with food trucks from The Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s, a couple of ATL staples famous for their cheesesteaks. Take a look at some of the pictures and video from the outing below.

As further reported by the portal, Offset partnered with The Lincoln Project and AXSD Media in order to feed the folks waiting in line to cast their vote. Reportedly this was done to help ensure the turnout is maximum.

Talking about the same, Offset said, “This is a quick little pop-up, and it’s all about voting. I voted for the first time today.”

While it seemed like the day didn’t face any problems, a tweet from the Lincoln Project indicated that Offset ran into a bit of trouble while attempting to feed Georgians in the Gwinnett county. They tweeted, “We’ve been working in Georgia with @OffsetYRN, to feed Gwinnett’s voters in those unnecessarily long lines, but instead of a welcome, he was threatened by @gwinnettgov. This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like.”

We’ve been working in Georgia with @OffsetYRN, to feed Gwinnett’s voters in those unnecessarily long lines, but instead of a welcome, he was threatened by @gwinnettgov. This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020

While this was a positive gesture by the rapper, some are debating that his sudden interest in politics may have come from his wife Cardi B. Cardi has been using her fame to talk about politics with notable leaders like Berni Sanders as well as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

