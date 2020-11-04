Millie Bobby Brown rose to unprecedented fame with her stint as Eleven in Stranger Things. In fact, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo amongst others turned household names too. The cast is well known for their well-knit bond which has been visible during several public appearances. But it’s not the same all the time.

Advertisement

The Enola Holmes actress in a 2016 interaction once stated that the ‘honeymoon period’ was over between the cast. Co-star Caleb McLaughlin too added that they all hit it off as friends quite early. There was no effort involved and they all bonded really well. However, after a point of time, there was nothing but arguments left.

Advertisement

During a panel chat at PaleyFest, Caleb McLaughlin began, “Once we first met each other I think we were all very outgoing. So it was just easy to connect. It wasn’t actually hard.” To this, Millie Bobby Brown added, “It was like a relationship actually, because it felt like we went through a honeymoon stage.”

Millie Bobby Brown continued, “We would be, like, really nice to each other. We didn’t want to do anything that would hurt each other’s feelings. Now it’s so different. We are actually siblings. We argue all the time.”

The Stranger Things beauty also admitted that the arguments are over trivial matters such as ‘Why are you eating my chips?’

“It’s little remote control arguments,” concluded Caleb McLaughlin.

Well, there was one person who would remain neutral in all situations and not get into the rifts. Can you guess? It was Sadie Sink, who joined the cast in the second season of Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the upcoming season may have been benefitted by the delay caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stranger Things 4 will relatively way better in its quality. As per reports, The Duffer Brothers have finally found the required time to work on the script like never before. They have in fact written the entire script and had the time to re-write it as well. It’s something that never happened before and has given the creators, the time to provide an exceptional screenplay.

Are you excited for Stranger Things 4 starring Millie Bobby Brown and others?

Must Read: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Take Their Relationship To Next Level & It Is Not Marriage!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube