Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are painting the town red with their love and romance. The couple who started off with being friends first, began dating in the summer of 2019. Even though many termed their relationship as fake, the couple remained unaffected.

Now, Camila and Shawn have taken their relationship to the next level. Wondering if it is marriage? Well, then hold your horses as this is not happening anytime soon. Not until the couple decide to, that is! Continue reading further to know what that next step is.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to become parents first. Ok! Not human baby parents but a dog parent. Isn’t it great? The couple has clearly been enjoying their recent reunion — so much so, they’ve decided to become dog parents!

On Nov. 3, Shawn Mendes revealed photos and videos of his adorable new puppy named Tarzan. The blonde pooch, which appeared to either be a Labrador or golden retriever, happily cuddled with Camila Cabello in the car as Shawn drove his little family home.

“Hi Tarzan,” Shawn captioned the puppy post and appropriately added the emoji with puppy dog eyes. People who follow Camila know that she already has a huge dog family which includes her Shih Tzu Leo, her chihuahua Eugene and German Shepherd Thunder. Tarzan will be the fourth dog in her family. Check out the picture below:

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are usually spotted with this dog pack during a stroll in Camila’s neighbourhood. One such recent outing was on Halloween in Miami, FL, where the couple has recently returned to quarantine.

The couple was in Miami at the beginning of their quarantine. After which they were spotted in Los Angeles. But, for Halloween Shawn and Camila came back to Florida.

Well, we think that becoming pet parents is really a great decision for them. From working on music by one another to becoming dog parents, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are clearly getting more and more serious. What do you think? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

