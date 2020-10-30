Lauren Jauregui Addresses Romance Rumours With Camila Cabello, Says; "It Made Me Feel Like A Predator"

Singer-songwriter and former band member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui has recently addressed that fans used to link her name to singer Camila Cabello. The singer revealed about her feelings when she was ambushed with rumours of being into each other.

Appearing for a candid chat with Becky G for her En La Sala podcast, the 24-year-old singer discussed her coming-out journey and other challenges she faced with her fame in the girl group. She also said that she felt uncomfortable when her fans started shipping her and Cabello.

Lauren Jauregui said, “People thought Camila and I were like into each other, and that made me so uncomfortable. Like disgustingly uncomfortable because I was queer, but she was not. And it made me feel like a predator because of the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories people would write.”

Lauren Jauregui talks to @iambeckyg about the long-lasting rumor that she and Camila Cabello were into each other: “Camila and I were just very good friends…so that actually made me so uncomfortable where, I, to this day, hyper-analyze every connection that I have with a girl” pic.twitter.com/k9M8T1Qg7G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2020 Advertisement

The “Lento” singer also said that these rumours made her feel like a predator since people shared clips and the stories they used to write about her and Camila Cabello. She mentioned at the podcast that people used to say Lauren Jauregui was always the aggressor and how she was always the one who was like the masculine energy in the scenario.

However, Lauren Jauregui made it clear that she and Cabello “were just very good friends at that time.” She said, “We respected each other. When each other would talk, we would look at each other. We had a love for each other, like genuine friendship, you know what I’m saying? In the Latinx culture, I don’t know about you, but growing up, I was very affectionate with all of my friends. Like, we would tell each other that, yeah, maybe you would think we were gay if you were listening over. But we weren’t, you know what I’m saying, and that wasn’t the interaction.”

Given her Latinx culture, Jauregui noted that she has been very affectionate with all of her friends. And due to the romance rumours with Cabello to this day, the Expectations singer hyper-analyses every connection she has with a girl. She reasons that she doesn’t want them to feel like she’s looking at them that way or that she’s trying to be invasive.

