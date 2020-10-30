The New Mutants Movie Review: Apart From The New Faces, Everything Is Old & Mundane!

The New Mutants Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Blu Hunt, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga & Josh Boone

Director: Josh Boone (WHY?)

What’s Good: This could be the film that will bring many of you back to the theatres & that remains the only good thing about it

What’s Bad: THIS could be the film that will bring many of you back to the theatres & that remains the ONLY good thing about it

Loo Break: Even if you don’t want to use the loo, take a break!

Watch or Not?: If you still have some hopes left from this universe, go ahead and shatter them too

Danielle Moonstar aka Dani (Blu Hunt) survives a deadly tornado-hit, and she’s taken into a hospital for ‘specials’ (we all know what that means!). As the sole-survivor from the calamity, she’s informed by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) about being a mutant. She meets other oddballs who also possess special powers (yeah, how many times more Marvel?). There she gets close to Rahne Sinclair (Masie Williams), while the others aren’t particularly a fan of her.

While getting into the climax of the film, Dani figures out what’s wrong with the hospital they’re kept in. She tries to convey this to others and find a solution with them to find a way out. What happens next? Even if you’ve watched a single X-Men film in your life, you’ll know where this will end.

The New Mutants Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story penned by Josh Boone and Knate Lee is adapted from the book of the same name by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod. Why couldn’t Marvel have taken another route for this film? The story is too dated and done-to-death to watch today. This could’ve still tried to fit in a couple of years ago, not now. Not when we are finally seeing some startling changes to this genre.

The story seems to have been modified by two different people, the first one wanted it to be in the X-Men zone, and the other wanted it to be horror. Both of them couldn’t agree to disagree and hence mixed it all up as a recipe of the disaster. Cinematographer Peter Deming, earlier this year, was good with Tom Hardy’s Capone but this is just not his zone. Be it the messed up colour palette of the film or the bleak lighting, nothing is up to the mark and forgettable.

The New Mutants Movie Review: Star Performance

Despite all the Game Of Thrones brouhaha, Maisie Williams gets easily overshadowed by Blu Hunt and Anya Taylor-Joy. This wasn’t the character no one was expecting her to play, even if she wanted to enter the X-Men universe. Keeping apart the chemistry she shares with Blu, there’s not a single incremental thing about her character.

On the other hand, Blu deserves all the credit for staying natural to her character. She keeps it simple and finds a way to keep the intrigue in her character alive. Anya Taylor-Joy starts as the same old ‘I am the bitc* of this gang’ routine, but she holds that firmly for almost 90 minutes.

Alice Braga as Dr. Reyes leaves no mark with her ‘yet another just for the sake of it’ character. Not denying the importance she held in the story, but that really never mattered. Both the guys Charlie Heaton and Henry Zaga are supremely wasted adding to the list of ‘shi*ty characters’.

The New Mutants Movie Review: Direction, Music

A couple of good films directed by Josh Boone have been The Fault In Our Stars, Stuck In Love. Now, I’m not of the thinking that a particular genre needs a particular director, but this one misfire. Not just misfires, his direction confuses the real feel of watching an ‘X Men’ film. Even if he was trying to do something unusual, this isn’t what we fans were expecting of.

Mark Snow, despite his substantial discography in television shows (The X Files, Birds Of Prey), was never the right choice for a movie such as this. The adrenaline rush is poorly missing from the music, and the score is as good as it’s not there.

The New Mutants Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done; when I thought the world of X-Men couldn’t get a worse film than Dark Phoenix, we’ve New Mutants in the race for the same. Just, do yourself a favour and erase the memory of New Mutants existing as a film.

One and a half stars!

The New Mutants Trailer

The New Mutants releases on 30th October, 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching The New Mutants.

