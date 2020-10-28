Holidate Movie Review: Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey Take Us On A Predictable & Lame Date!

Holidate Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and a half stars)

Advertisement

Star Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, King Bach, Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw, Jake Manley, Frances Fisher, Nicola Peltz

Director: John Whitesell

What’s Good: Chicago. No kidding! You literally get to visit the malls sitting at home amid the pandemic. Whatta fun!

What’s Bad: Typical cliched rom-com with quite a few sexist jokes

Loo Break: What about sitting in the loo and watching it?

Watch or Not?: Watch it to get notes on how to get a HOLIDATE (Wink), might come handy!

User Rating:

Sloane (Emma Roberts) a middle-aged woman, single and independent is doing pretty good for herself in Chicago. Except for the fact that her family is always behind her life as to why she’s single and she should find someone in order to accompany her on all the family events, festivals and dinners. And that’s how she ends up meeting Jackson (Luke Bracey) at a mall and is a pro-golfer. Both Sloane and Jackson decide to become each other’s ‘Holidate’ during all the festivals including Mother’s Day. Just modern-day things!

Holidate Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script is predictable as ever. Every year, we witness a few films released on Netflix during the Christmas season that literally have the same storyline with different characters and actors. I personally didn’t like the sexist jokes in the movie like ‘Women are too clingy’, I mean what century are we living in? I would have been offended if some guy would have used it in order to impress me. Whoever likes these jokes, may you get DONALD TRUMP as your president again!

Tiffany Paulsen, you being a woman would know it better than anyone, that you don’t always need a man to survive.

Holidate Movie Review: Star Performance

Emma Roberts is as lovely as Sloane. The difference is the character eats too many candies, drinks tequila and still be in the perfect shape. Like how? Luke Bracey as Jackson reminds of Chris Hemsworth all the time with his accent and well, those abs. What’s up with these Aussies? You can’t be this hot and not be available to date.

Holidate Movie Review: Direction, Music

John Whitesell’s direction was amazing except the script could have been a little better. Especially all the mall scenes and that dance at the club. Music was so on point with those vintage feels wherever needed, and peppy one’s when you wanted to dance and just enjoy at the moment.

Holidate Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, it’s a good one-time watch film. Watch it for the all pretty costumes worn by Emma Roberts in the film and try and find them online so that you can wear and get a ‘Holidate’ too.

Two and a half stars!

Holidate Trailer

Holidate releases on 28th October, 2020.

Advertisement

Share with us your experience of watching Holidate.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix! Netizens Can’t Get Enough Of Joker Actor, Trend #JoaquinPhoenix With Praises

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube