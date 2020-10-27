Thor: Love And Thunder: Will Surtur Return In Chris Hemsworth Starrer? Clancy Brown Opens Up

Thor: Ragnarok is often cited as one of the best Marvel movies. Taika Waiti made his MCU debut as a director and we got to see some magnificent and deadly villains, Surtur (Clancy Brown) and Hela (Cate Blanchett). The film starred Chris Hemsworth as God Of Thunder, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka Hulk. Now, all eyes are set on Thor: Love and Thunder.

The story of Thor: Love and Thunder is set after Avengers: Endgame. The movie will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. There were reports that Idris Elba’s Heimdall, who died in Avengers: Infinity War might also return. But will any villain make a re-entry? Someone like Surtur? Read on.

Surtur played a very big role in Thor: Ragnarok. He is the reason Thor, Loki, and others could save the Asgardians from Hella. However, he is still the enemy. So is he returning in Thor: Love and Thunder? When actor Clancy Brown was asked about it, he gave a hopeful answer. He told Comicbook, “That was a voiceover character pretty much. So, I mean, I would happily do it again, because it would be a mo-cap, and that would be fun, and a voice, but they didn’t sign me up for any multi-picture deal or anything like that.”

Clancy is ready to be Surtur again if the makers ask him to do the voiceover. He added, “If they call me up, and we can reach a deal, then I’ll do it. If they call me up, and they don’t want to pay me, then I won’t. I mean, it’s not that big a deal. It’s not a real character to me anyway, Surtur.”

Well, it would be interesting to see Surtur in Thor: Love and Thunder aka Thor 4.

Meanwhile, fans are expecting that Chris Hemsworth is joined by his on-screen brother Tom Hiddleston aka Loki in the movie. People love Loki and if Tom isn’t returning, then this will be the first Thor movie without the God of Mischief.

Do you want Surtur to return in the fourth instalment of Thor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

