Thor: Love And Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Adds The First Script Reading Session To 'Taika Waititi Sleeps Everywhere' Collection

Last year, Marvel launched its phase 4 including new series and films. Chris Hemsworth starring Thor: Love And Thunder will be releasing in 2022 and shared the first glimpses of script reading with Taika Watiti and internet is going gaga over the same.

Advertisement

In the picture shared by Chris on his official Instagram page, Taika was seen wrapped up in a dhurrie and sleeping peacefully and the internet has the best reaction to it.

Advertisement

The Thor actor captioned the image, “Terrific first script meeting for “Thor Love and Thunder” with our ever fearless leader Taika Waititi. My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us. The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess. @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder @marvel”

Haha! Taika at his best.

Chris Hemsworth Instagram picture has over 1.4 million likes and some crazy comments on the same. A user commented, “excellent taika naptiti post.”

The Oscar-winning director also replied to Chris’ post and wrote, “Ahhhhhm… yeah this gets added to the Taika Sleeps Everywhere collection.”

Besides Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson in pivotal roles.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Chris’ Insta post:

“Can’t Wait Odinson😍”

“Looking forward to this movie, I can’t wait to release it! 😍”

“WAIT DID U SAID THOR LOVE AND THUNDER🤩”

“Good things start with an afternoon nap”

“Wow that looks really relaxing”

Oh boy, that ‘Afternoon nap’ is the official winner in the comment section. We couldn’t agree more with it!

A while ago, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture with late actor Chadwick Boseman with a heart-wrenching note and wrote, “Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman”

The Black Panther actor was one gem of a person and actor.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: FRIENDS: Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel’s Haircut Is Till Date The MOST Desired!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube