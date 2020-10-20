Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: WATCH Action-Packed Car Chase Scenes Being Shot In San Fransico!

Everyone is waiting for some new updates on Marvel’s Phase 4 movies. This year, not a single movie hit the screens. Black Widow and Eternals were supposed to release this year, however, the pandemic ruined all the plans. One of the much-awaited MCU films is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a great ensemble cast of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Fala Chen. The film is being helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Looks like the makers have resumed the shoot and are currently shooting in San Fransico.

A Twitter user took to her social media to share a video from her window. She mentioned in the tweet how there’s shooting going on on the road beside the building. It’s an action-packed car chasing scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Another fan shared more videos and pics from the sets. As reported by SFist, on Monday, San Francisco Film Commission executive director Susannah Greason Robbins had stated, “We are very excited to welcome back filming at this scale. Our office has worked diligently with the production to ensure that they fall under our current filming guidelines, part of which is keeping the production working in groups of 12 or less.”

It’s a car chasing scene being shot on the sets of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Check out the videos from the streets on San Fransico below:

Well, that looks promising!

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was earlier set to release in April 2021. However, it is now pushed ahead to July 9, 2021 release! Similarly, Black Widow will now hit the screens on May 7, 2021. Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Richard Madden starter Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

