Angelina Jolie Or Brad Pitt – Who Will The Kids Spend Christmas With?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently battling it out for the custody of their kids. The war is getting worse day by day, and with each update, fans are confused as to who will win this case! We all know that right now the kids are with the actress and she is very possessive about them.

Advertisement

A few days back, there were reports that Jolie did not let Pitt meet their kids as he had just returned from South of France. This trip was supposed with his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski. Angelina wanted the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor to quarantine before he can meet the kids. Well, now Brad has come up with another wish. Continue reading further to know more about the wish.

Advertisement

As per reports in US Weekly, Brad Pitt wants to spend Christmas with his kids Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne. He and Angelina Jolie will appear before a judge next month to hash out a temporary plan for the holidays. The actor is hoping to have his kids overnight for Christmas.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s custody trial was scheduled for October 6, but now it has been delayed. The Los Angeles family lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert tells the portal, “They can still have a hearing in the meantime. The hearing would make orders that may be modified later. The trial will yield the final say.” Divorce lawyer Raoul Felder agrees, and tells, “This is a very busy time for a divorce lawyers, it’s not unusual for couples to be having a hearing in front of a judge to figure out holidays.”

And when it comes to Brad getting an overnight with the kids for the holidays, both lawyers say it would be unusual if he wasn’t granted that request. Raoul Felder says, “It’s very appropriate and usual for the father to have overnight visits and to share the holiday time equally. If Angelina really is trying to stop him from having the children one night at Christmas, a judge is going to find that stubborn and unrealistic. If I were her lawyer, I would not advise her to fight him on having an overnight visit with the kids for the holidays. He should have even more than one overnight. Why should he not have half the Christmas holidays? If he wants to push it, he can have more than one overnight during the Christmas holidays.”

Well, what do you think? Will Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie come to any conclusion?

Must Read: Cardi B Post Viral N*de Drama Is Now BACK With Offset: “It’s Really Hard To Have No D*ck”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube