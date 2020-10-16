



Sofia Vergara is currently having the time of her life. It was recently announced that the Colombian-American actress is Forbes Highest-Paid actress of 2020. She even surpassed Maleficent actress Angelina Jolie and ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot. Now, there’s the latest update regarding Sofia and honestly, it’s too hot to handle.

The Modern Family fame actress recently shared some behind the scenes from a photoshoot. The first picture itself is a n*de. The actress can be seen lying in a bathtub and she’s wearing nothing at all. She bends sideways looking straight into the camera. The bubbles in the water are covering her private parts.

Sofia Vergara looked super confident as she pulled off a red lipstick with her n*de look. A whole set along with the cameraman, the production team can be seen alongside. It clearly takes an army to come up with something so exciting.

Meanwhile, the next picture witnessed Sofia Vergara enjoying her serene surrounding. She lies on her belly looking like a diva. A white dress, white stilettos, finger ringer along with a red lipstick made her look ravishing. She left her hair open in waves. The highlight of that picture remained to be her little puppy who sat on her back.

America’s Got Talent judge also shared 2 other photos. She looked wild in her leopard print bodysuit. The attire was matched with peep-toe heels with similar animal print.

Check out the sultry throwback pictures of Sofia from the VanityFair photoshoot below:

The pictures were clicked by no other than the ace photographer, Annie Leibovitz.

Sofia Vergara, on the professional front, is quite open about her hunger for money. She even revealed during an interview that she saves, plans for the future more than spending.

It is rumoured that Sofia is minting a whopping sum of $10 million per season on America’s Got Talent. She even minted $500,000 per episode for the final season of the comedy show, Modern Family.

Owing to it all, Sofia Vergara was found to have a net worth of $43 million this year.

