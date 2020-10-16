Cardi B is savage. The WAP singer is raw in and out. There’s no absolute filter and she speaks her heart out even in front of the camera. She ended up steering a controversy when she accidentally posted a n*de of herself. However, what also grabbed attention was the fact that she was sleeping on the bed alongside Offset that night.

The Taki Taki rapper herself made the revelation. Cardi was left embarrassed after the nude went viral in no time. She did not even have the chance to remove it as it was over the social media platform within seconds. Addressing the row in an Insta live, she said, “I’m leaning in the f***king bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, “Yo I feel like…I’m taking the f***ing picture and then I f***ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like “Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading!”

Offset was recently seen attending Cardi B’s grand birthday bash. For the unversed, a divorce was announced last month between the two. But then we saw, the husband pampering his wife with Rolls Royce and a billboard from daughter Kulture’s side.

The WAP singer has now officially confirmed their relationship. Talking about it, Cardi B again on her Insta live began, “I’m just a crazy b*tch. One day, I’m happy and the next day I want to beat a nigga up and fu*kin, ‘I’m gonna teach ya ass motherf*ckin, I ain’t playin’ with you. You’re gonna see.’ And then it’s like, I don’t know, I just start missing…”

She continued, “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”

Whoa, those are really some bold and unfiltered words. But that’s exactly when Cardi B’s fans love her – the honesty.

Meanwhile, Cardi celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas. Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage were some of the attendees.

What do you have to say about Cardi B and Offset’s reconciliation? Share with us in the comment section below.

