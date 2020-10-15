Peaky Blinders: Do You Know How Many Times Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby Had Wine During The Entire Show?

We all know how much Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders is fond of smoking. In fact, in our early trivia, we shared with you that the actor ended up smoking 3000 cigarettes by the end of 2nd season of the show.

If there was one more addiction of his which we can’t ignore in the show, it’s him drinking wine. Thomas Shelby loves drinking and he does it with style. But do you know how many times he had a drink in the show? Well, that’s what our today’s trivia of Peaky Blinders is all about.

As per IMDB, Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby drank wine as much as 213 times in the series. Did that blow you away? But it’s true!

Meanwhile talking about Thomas Shelby’s smoking habit, while Peaky Blinders’ Tommy remains a chain smoker, Cillian Murphy made it a point that he smoked only herbal cigarettes because they are not addictive.

Talking about the same he told Independent, “People did smoke all day (back then) and it just became a Tommy thing,” said Cillian Murphy while talking about the same.

In fact, the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight joked about the same, told Cillian Murphy. “There were these rose cigarettes that are herbal – Steve (Knight) would joke they’re one of your five a day.”

Talking about how he came to know about ending up smoking 3000 cigarettes, Cillian said, “I asked the prop guys to count how many I smoked just out of interest, and they think it’s something like 3,000.”

In fact, Model Chrissy Teigen revealed in May that she is a huge fan of Peaky Blinders and joked that the show tempted her to smoke. “Gonna go back to Peaky. I miss the boys. Although very triggering as an ex smoker,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, for season 6 of Peaky Blinders, it’s reported that Rowan Atkinson may play the role of Adolf Hitler. Season 6 is said to be built around Oswald’s revenge and Tommy digging what failed his plans. We all know that won’t be it. According to Stuffssmart, “Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the UK, in real life, was also a friend of Adolf Hitler. He was also invited to Mosley’s second wedding. As the next season will get deep into the story of Mosley, fans think Hitler may make an appearance.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

