Heath Ledger was much more than Joker, but that will always remain one role of his for which he’ll be universally known. He was an eloquent speaker when it came to talking in the interviews and today, let’s take a look back at few of his best real-life quotes.

Advertisement

We have compiled five of Heath Ledger’s original quotes which will somewhere remind you of how there has never been a perfect casting as his for Joker.

1. Sticking To His Guns!

Advertisement

“I had a year where I sat around on my butt and declined generous offers to do more teen movies and more of the same characters as the one from 10 Things. I was literally living off Ramen noodles and water just because I was sticking to my guns. It was very hard because they offer you so much money. It’s so easy to say, ‘Ah f*ck it, at least I can live and eat.'”

– Heath Ledger in his interview with Detour.

2. NO Plan At All!

“I’m not good at future planning. I don’t plan at all. I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow. I don’t have a day planner and I don’t have a diary. I completely live in the now, not in the past, not in the future.”

– Heath Ledger in his interview with Celebetty

3. This Bullsh*t Fame & Attention!

“I love acting. Oh, God, I love it. But all this fame and all this bullsh*t attention. I’m not supernatural. I’ve done nothing extremely special to deserve the position. It happens every couple of years, and it’s happened to hundreds of people before me.”

– Heath Ledger in his interview with Newsweek

4. You Don’t See The Pain!

“When anything is blocking my head or there’s worry in my life, I just go sit on Mars or something and look back here at Earth. All you can see is this tiny speck. You don’t see the fear. You don’t see the pain. You don’t see thought. It’s just one solid speck. Then nothing really matters. It just doesn’t.”

– Heath Ledger in his interview With Vanity Fair

5. There Are NO Rules & Rulebook!

“I don’t have a technique. I’ve never been a believer in having one set technique on how to act. There are no rules and there is no rulebook. At the end of the day, it all comes down to my instincts. That’s the one thing that guides me through every decision professionally. Socially, also. That’s my technique. Yeah, you read through the script 100 times. I guess I have little characteristics about myself. Sometimes, most often than not, once we start shooting I won’t look at the script at all until we finished shooting. It’s kind of like it’s been imprinted in my head during rehearsals. You just let it go.”

– Heath Ledger in his interview with Reel.com

Heath Ledger fans, did these quotes somewhere remind you of Joker? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Billboards Music Awards 2020: Billie Eilish, Post Malone & BTS Win BIG

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube