Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande & Others Join Jennifer Lawrence’s Netflix Film!

It’s going to be happy news for Jennifer Lawrence fans. But wait, it is no less than exciting for Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and fans of many other actors. The announcement has been made a while ago and Adam McKay has made his Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, a multi-starrer affair and how!

Advertisement

While Jennifer was the first one on-board, rumours around actors joining the bandwagon had been doing the rounds since a while. Don’t Look Up is said to go on floors before the end of 2020. With October already on-going and the coronavirus taking the best of the showbiz for long, fans were awaiting a happy announcement.

Advertisement

It has now been revealed that the Adam McKay has roped in multiple big stars for the comedy flick. To begin with, the list includes Thank U, Next singer Ariana Grande. She has previously made a cameo in Zoolander 2 and fans wanted more of her. Looks like their wishes are indeed coming true. Apart from that, Leonardo DiCaprio is another superstar who will be a part of the film.

Leonardo DiCaprio is already working on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor had been approached with Don’t Look Up since long but he was in two minds owing to the former project. He may have been the last one to give his nod, but the fact that he’ll join Jennifer Lawrence is enough for fans.

Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet, The Wolf Of The Wall Street star Jonah Hill along with Mery Streep have joined the cast too. The show isn’t over yet as FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi and Himesh Patel will also star in Adam McKay’s directorial.

If one remembers, earlier Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan’s casting for Don’t Look Up had already been announced.

Director Adam McKay will also be producing the film with Kevin Messick under McKay’s Hyperobject Industries banner.

The film revolves around two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn the mankind of an impending asteroid that could destroy the planet. Rumours are already rife that Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen playing two astronomers in Don’t Look Up. As per Variety, Netflix has refused to confirm the same.

Who else is excited for this Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and others’ Netflix comedy film?

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton Faxed Her To Collab For Christman Album A Holly Dolly Christmas



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube