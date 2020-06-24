When Oscar-Winning Actress Jennifer Lawrence Called Out For Wage-Gap In Hollywood & Said, “This Might Have NOTHING To Do With My V*gina”





Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most successful actresses in the world. In her 12-year-long career, she has done some incredible work including films like Silver Linings Playbook, Passengers, Joy and X-Men movie series to name a few.

Back in 2015, Jennifer Lawrence wrote a strong yet emotional letter on Hollywood wage gap between the male and female actors in the industry.

The Joy’ actress’s letter was published in Lenny and went viral in literally no time. She stated some hard-hitting facts and wrote, “When it comes to the subject of feminism, I’ve remained ever-so-slightly quiet. I don’t like joining conversations that feel like they’re “trending.” I’m even the asshole who didn’t do anything about the ice-bucket challenge — which was saving lives — because it started to feel more like a “trend” than a cause. I should have written a check, but I f*cking forgot, okay? I’m not perfect. But with a lot of talk comes change, so I want to be honest and open and, fingers crossed, not piss anyone off.”

Jennifer Lawrence further wrote, “When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d*cks, I didn’t get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early.”

“But if I’m honest with myself, I would be lying if I didn’t say there was an element of wanting to be liked that influenced my decision to close the deal without a real fight. I didn’t want to seem “difficult” or “spoiled.” At the time, that seemed like a fine idea, until I saw the payroll on the Internet and realized every man I was working with definitely didn’t worry about being “difficult” or “spoiled”, wrote Lawrence.

“I’m over trying to find the “adorable” way to state my opinion and still be likable! F*ck that. I don’t think I’ve ever worked for a man in charge who spent time contemplating what angle he should use to have his voice heard. It’s just heard. Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale, and Bradley Cooper all fought and succeeded in negotiating powerful deals for themselves. If anything, I’m sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair share. Again, this might have NOTHING to do with my v*gina, but I wasn’t completely wrong when another leaked Sony email revealed a producer referring to a fellow lead actress in a negotiation as a “spoiled brat.” For some reason, I just can’t picture someone saying that about a man,” wrote Jennifer Lawrence.

This is one powerful letter that needs to be read and heard by all the independent women out there. More power to you Lawrence!

