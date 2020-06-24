Ryan Reynolds Might Make An Appearance In Justice League: Snyder Cut & It’s SHOCKING!

So, yesterday it was Michael Bay directing a Deadpool movie and today it’s Ryan Reynolds donning his Green Lantern suit again. Why god, wasn’t 2020 already getting worse? In no means, we don’t want Ryan Reynolds to be a part of Snyder’s Cut (which has every possible thing to turn out to be super awesome) but Green Lantern?

Yes, Ryan Reynolds is ‘in talks’ to be a part of Zack Snyder’s much-talked-about Snyder’s Cut of Justice League. He is all set to get back in that Green thingy they call it a superhero costume. The famous insider Grace Randolph posted on Twitter about the same and since then the fans have been going crazy.

Grace took to Twitter and posted, “Now that I’ve heard it from a second source it seems the word is indeed getting out and so I can confirm the #SnyderCut cameo I’ve been teasing is indeed Ryan Reynolds for #GreenLantern!! I’m hearing WB is working on putting the deal together now to make it official! #DC #DCEU”

Check out the tweet here:

https://twitter.com/GraceRandolph/status/1275538842477629440?s=19

There are no details about the cameo yet but it’s said to be an interesting one. It’s to be seen whether there are more surprising cameos apart from this one (if it happens!).

What are your thoughts on the Ryan Reynolds' cameo in Snyder Cut?

