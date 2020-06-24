Game Of Thrones is a classic. The show is nothing but an emotion for its loyal fan base. 8 long seasons, but each witnessed more and more hype. Fans went insane with the season finale, although most were disappointed by the end of it. But amidst all this, do you even know how much money Emilia Clarke made?

For the unversed, Emilia Clarke played the role of Danaerys Targaryen. She went onto become the Khaleesi and the mother of dragons. The actress had a kickass graph as far as her character goes. In fact, she was amongst the strongest contenders for the throne. And with that huge fan base, she garnered, came a massive sum of money.

Emilia Clarke even earned more than Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya) in Game Of Thrones. However, her salary remained equal to that of co-stars like Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister).

If reports by Variety are to be believed, Emilia Clarke earned whopping $300,000 per episode for Game Of Thrones back in 2014. When converted, that comes to around 2.28 crores. And that’s not it you guys! The actress along with her co-stars witnessed some massive hikes in their salary in the coming years.

In 2017, they were earning a huge sum of $500,000 per episode. That means 3.78 crores in INR. The hike in their salaries were almost 1.50 crores, which is huge. Well, all we can say is we give up. We cannot even think of making that kind of money. URGH, Drogon – a dracarys on these actors please? Just realised, we don’t have that kind of powers either.

If you are mind-boggled with this sum, head to this space. We’ll be revealing Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and other members salary too. Until then, Valar Dohaeris.

