Kylie Jenner Poses In A Sultry Revealing Bra Leaving Us Jaw-Dropped But Is It Travis Scott In The Background?

A few hours ago, she made her fans go crazy with super stunning and sensuous posts. Kylie Jenner shared pics in which she wore a see-through Gucci bra. The pics are every bit s*xy and her expressions are spot on. She captioned the first photo, “last night🖤🖤🌙✨”. For the second pic, she wrote, “too good had to do a double take”.

Well, her fans are truly in love with her stunning avatar and blonde hair. But what’s making everyone curious is the shoulder that’s seen in the first pic. In the first photo, Kylie has rested her hand on someone and it looks like a man’s shoulder. We wonder who is with her in such a titillating photo. The comment by Rap hints that’s Kylie’s ex Travis Scott’s shoulder. Rap posted, “Trav the man ‼️‼️‼️”

A lot of fans have replied to Rap’s comment. One of the fans wrote, “Travis is so lucky‼️🔥”. But another fan replied saying they are not a couple anymore. The fan posted, “dude they aren’t together”

Check out both the pics below:





While Kylie Jenner’s pics are super hot, we wonder whose shoulder is that! What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

