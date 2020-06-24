Netflix’s DARK: From Adam To Noah, These Mind-Bending Dialogues From The Show Will Give You Goosebumps

Netflix’s DARK: Netflix’s German sci-fi, supernatural, thriller show DARK has to be one of the best OTT shows around. The series which first premiered in 2017 has a total of two seasons and is all set to come back with its final season on June 27. The thriller is based on time travel and its paradoxes is fascinating to the core and the way it challenges your mind to understand its storyline and characters makes for a super interesting watch.

Netflix’s DARK has several amazing characters like Jonas, Stranger, Martha, Mikkel, Claudia, Noah, Adam, and many more which make you stay hooked to the show. The show before its finale is enjoying a huge craze among its target audience and a lot of theories are revolving around.

Apart from that, DARK is also loved for its thought-provoking and mind-bending dialogues, one-liners, and quotes. In this article, we are going to list down some of the best ones from the show and these will surely give you goosebumps all over again.

Dialogues By Noah

1) “There was this sadness in his eyes. The kind you sometimes see in those who want to die, but life won’t let them.”

2) “But every now and then it’s good to question those who question things.”

3) “We are all full of sin. No pure human being exists. But no matter what we do, we never fall any lower than into God’s hands.”

H.G. Tannhaus: “There are things out there that our little minds will never comprehend.”

Martha: “We all face the same end. Those above have long forgotten us. They do not judge us. In death, I am all alone, and my only judge… is me.”

Mikkel: “What we know is a drop. What we don’t know is an ocean.”

Michael: “The truth is a strange thing You can try to suppress it, but it will always find its way to the surface. We make a lie into our truth in order to survive. We try to forget until we can’t anymore. We don’t even know half of the mysteries of this world. We’re wanderers in the darkness.”

Dialogues by The Stranger:

“We’re not free in what we do because we’re not free in what we want. We can’t overcome what’s deep within us.”

“In the end, we will all get just what we deserve.”

Claudia: “There are moments when we must understand that the decisions we make influence more than just our own fates.”

Ines Kahnwald: Have you heard of Master Zhuang’s paradox? ‘I dreamt I was a butterfly. Now I’ve woken up and I no longer know if I’m a person who dreamed he’s a butterfly or if I’m a butterfly who’s dreaming it’s a person.’

Dialogues by Adam

Last but not the least, Adam has some of the most amazing dialogues and quotes in Dark. Read below:

“Only when we’ve freed ourselves of emotion can we be truly free. Only when you’re willing to sacrifice what you hold dearest.”

“Man is a strange creature. All his actions are motivated by desire, his character forged by pain. As much as he may try to suppress that pain, to repress the desire, he cannot free himself from the eternal servitude to his feelings. For as long as the storm rages within him, he cannot find peace. Not in life, not in death. And so he will do what he must, day in, day out. The pain is his vessel, desire his compass. It is all that man is capable of.”

“A man lives three lives. The first one ends with the loss of naivety, the second, with the loss of innocence and the third… with the loss of life itself. It’s inevitable that we go through all three stages.”

Mind blown?

