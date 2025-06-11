The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor actively encouraging Audra to play dirty. On the other hand, Damian and Holden’s friendship was tested now that the situation has put them in a completely different spot. And then lastly, Jack and Diane agreed to meet Dumas.

What new drama, secrets and betrayal will come to the surface when all the people fly to France to meet the mysterious business figure? Here’s what fans can expect from the June 11, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 11, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor giving Adam an ultimatum. He has been adamant that Billy’s image should be smeared and a negative campaign is launched against him and Abbott Communications. Victor also wants to ensure that his son Adam does the job through Newman Media.

He previously ordered Adam to do the job but the latter has not been too sure about what to do, Especially with Chelsea questioning his motives and acting like a saint to protect Billy. Victor is not okay with how Adam has not followed through with the required job and he is not someone who waits.

Is this why he is giving Adam an ultimatum? What will Adam do now? Is he going to follow through and not make his father wait? Or will he rebel and refuse to do his dirty work? Meanwhile, Chelsea seeks Nikki’s advice. She has lot on her mind but most of all she is worried about Victor and Adam.

She does not like how the patriarch forces his son to fulfill his demands. Chelsea was happy to work with Adam at Newman Media but she did not want to be involved in something destructive. And that’s what Victor’s game has always been. To completely destroy and hamper his opponents.

This has also led to clashes in Adam and Chelsa’s already forced romance. Is this why she is asking Nikki for advice? After all, she is Victor’s wife and has known him for decades. Will she be able to help her out of this mess? And lastly, amid all the business drama, Sally does damage control for Billy.

Billy postponed the launch of Abbott Communications so he could go on the trip to France and meet Dumas. But with so much uncertainty and fear, Sally is not too positive about what might happen. She is also willing to do some damage control on her boyfriend’s behalf. But what’s next for them?

