The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis scheming to outsmart Billy after she was fired from Abbott Communications and found out Sally had taken over the position. Up next, Mariah and Tessa hit a very rough patch in their marriage ever since the former came back from her work trip.

Lastly, Claire slowed things down with Kyle. The plan to attain Victor’s approval is on, but it doesn’t seem like anything can convince him. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 13, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 13, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Victor considering an alliance with Phyllis. Now that Billy has fired Phyllis, she is out for revenge. She cannot believe he would do so and then offer Sally the potion, knowing they do not like each other. But then again, Phyllis was always only an employee for him.

While Sally is his girlfriend and his biggest supporter. Despite the past they share, Billy would not trust Phyllis over Sally. And now, she is out for blood. She heard his plans by eavesdropping on them and might look to form an alliance with Victor by sharing the same information with the Newmans.

Phyllis also wants to start a new empire, which her son Daniel can also be a part of. Will she ask for Victor’s help funding her company in return for the intel she has on Billy’s plans? She knows Billy plans to pit Victor against Aristotle Dumas, but will she be able to use this info to her advantage?

Will Victor consider her proposition and accept her deal? Is this alliance going to work and cause some major drama or flicker out in the end? On the other hand, Adam and Chelsea struggle with their work-life balance. They are already having issues with communication and creating stability.

She only recently joined Newman Media and has been thrust into Victor and Adam’s power games. Chelsea isn’t as strong-headed and smart like Sally to easily wade through it. Is that why the forced reignited romance is already struggling so much? And last but not least, Damian impresses Lily.

It’s no secret that he really likes her. And she has offered him a chance to do something for her family company. She wants him to be a spy and act as an insider for Dumas while gaining intel about his moves instead. Is he going to accept the offer? Will Lily and Damian become something more?

