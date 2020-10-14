Armie Hammer’s 'KING SH*T' Comment On Timothee Chalamet’s Latest Post Is A MUST READ!

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet set the screen’s on fire with their 2017 film, Call Me By Your Name. Now Armie has done something that has caught our attention. The actor left a comment on Timonthee’s recent selfie on Instagram, and you cannot miss it.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Timothee shared a selfie taken from a lower angle and featured his unkempt hair spilling out from under a navy blue/black baseball cap. A faint hint of stubble is also visible on his handsome, chiselled face.

Advertisement

Commenting on this picture of Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer commented, “OoOOOoOoooo KING SHIT!!!” He also added three eggplants, five water droplet spraying, four red hearts and four fire emojis. Well, this comment definitely tells us how much he appreciates his Call Me By Your Name co-star.

Seeing Armie Hammer’s comments on the post, many fans and followers of Timothee Chalment responded to it. One user wrote, “Come get your man,” while another commented, “GET A ROOM,”

Armie Hammer wasn’t the only one actor to shower the Timothee nominee with unadulterated praise. Actor Josh Brolin too took to the comments section and replied with a simple “Stud”.

Talking about Call Me By Your Name, the film directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, gained immense love upon its release. The film, set in 1983 in northern Italy, tells the romantic relationship between a 17-year-old, Elio Perlman (Timothee Chalamet) and 24-year-old graduate-student Oliver (Armie Hammer). It also starred actors like Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, and Victoire Du Bois in pivotal roles.

Call Me By Your Name earned a couple of Oscars nominations including one for Best Picture and got Timothee his first Best Actor nomination. The film won Best Adapted Screenplay as well. Fans, who fell in love with the tale of young love between two men, have long been waiting for a sequel since then.

While it’s still unknown if a sequel is being made, but seeing Armie Hammer bestow this kind of love on Timothee Chalamet takes us back to the film.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell In Action Packed Gun Sequence, PICS Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube