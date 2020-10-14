Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl hit the box office in 2003 as a big-budget pirate film. Starring Johnny Depp in lead along with Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Pryce the film generated huge pre-release buzz and was received immensely well worldwide.

Directed by Gore Verbinski, over the years the film has settled on a 8/10 score by IMDB users.

Let’s have a look at some interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl did a worldwide business of $654.2 million globally. In the US, the film did a business of $305.4 million.

2) As the film released back in 2003, it proved to be 4th highest grosser of the year globally. The worldwide collections of the film were more than Bruce Almighty ($484.5 million), Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines ($433.3 million), The Matrix Revolutions ($427.3 million) and others.

3) In the US as well, the film proved to be 3rd highest grosser of the year. It was only behind The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($377 million) & Finding Nemo ($339.7 million).

4) Even after 17 years of its release, the film stands as 139th highest-grossing film of all time.

5) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was made on a budget of $140 million and it was really huge back in 2003.

6) It is the 7th highest-grossing film of Johnny Depp worldwide.

7) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl did an international business of $348.8 million. The best overseas contributors for the film were Japan ($59.8 million), UK ($47.8 million), Germany ($44.6 million), Spain ($27.1 million), France ($22.1 million).

8) In India, the film did a business of 6 crores approx.

Do you love Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl movie and the franchise overall? What are your thoughts on the above facts? Let us know in the comments section.

