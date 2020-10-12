The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1: From $712 Million Worldwide Box Office To Crossing Fast Five

After Twilight Saga turned out to be such a huge success with the first two instalments, the makers released Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in 2011. The Bill Condon directorial, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 had Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner in lead and was the winner of the hearts of millions of fans.

Let’s have a look at some of the interesting Box Office facts about the film.

1) According to Box Office Mojo, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 did a worldwide business of $712.2 million at the worldwide box office and collected $281.2 million in the US.

2) The collections of the film were better than the previous part which itself showed immense growth compared to the first Twilight movie.

3) The 2011 film was 4th highest grosser of that year globally. It crossed the lifetime business of biggies like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol ($694.7 million), Kung Fu Panda 2 ($665.6 million) & Fast Five ($626.1 million).

4) In the US, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 emerged 3rd highest grosser of the year. Along with the above-mentioned films, it also crossed Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides ($241 million) in the US.

5) The film did a business of $430.9 million internationally. The best-performing markets were the UK ($48.8 million), Germany ($33 million), Russia ($31.8 million), France ($31.1 million), Australia ($29.1 million), Spain ($26.1 million) and Italy ($20 million).

Twilight series is an urban fantasy romance that explores the love between a human girl and a vampire boy. Throughout the story, the vampire boy faces many dangers from supernatural creatures and battles with the impossibility of their relationship.

The film series is based on Stephenie Meyer’s popular book series of the same name. In August, the long-anticipated retelling of Twilight, Midnight Sun was launched.

Published by Hachette India and Little, Brown Book Group, the companion novel makes a triumphant return to the world of Twilight with this highly-anticipated companion; the iconic love story of Bella and Edward told from the vampire’s point of view.

