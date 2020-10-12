Who doesn’t love crossovers? Especially in superhero movies. When it comes to the superhero genre, DC and Marvel are at the top with their games. MCU has entered its Phase 4 and DC has some great movies lined up for the next 2-3 years. Talking about DC, everyone is curious for Snyder Cut or Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Have you ever imagined what would happen if Zack Snyder had directed the movie, The Avengers? Well, you don’t have to imagine because one die-hard fan or YouTube channel has created a trailer already.

Remember, the teaser of Justice League that dropped in August? Seeing Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman together again with Hallelujah played in the background was indeed a treat for all. A YouTube channel named ‘Soft Cape Productions’ has now used that song and effects in a trailer that features Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and other Avengers. We also get to see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who was the bad guy in the 2012 MCU movie.

What’s amusing is the 2017 Justice League movie that released was Joss Whedon’s vision. The Avengers is also directed by Joss. So we wonder what he would say about this crossover between two superhero worlds.

In the comments section, fans have loved this edit. One person commented, “This is amazing”. Another wrote, “Outstanding”.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to release on September 5, 2021, on HBO Max. It is said to be a 4 part movie and will have a longer duration.

Recently, Henry Cavill was asked if he would reshoot scenes for Snyder Cut. The Superman star said that he won’t reshoot anything unless there’s something crucial to be added in the movie.

On the other hand, MCU recently pushed ahead the release date of several movies. Black Widow, which was supposed to hit the screens on November 6, 2020, will now release in 2021.

Did you like this crossover trailer of Marvel & DC World? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

