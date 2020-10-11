Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Riding Motorcycle & Doing Stunts On The Streets Of Rome Is A Sight To Behold

Tom Cruise is one of the most successful and richest actors in the world. The 58-year-old has done some incredible work in the West including films like Top Gun, Edge Of Tomorrow and Knight And Day to name a few. Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome.

Advertisement

Mission Impossible franchise is an action-packed franchise where we have always seen Cruise doing some crazy stunts.

Advertisement

Rome is all about its beautiful streets, Roman pizza, the colours of apartments and the smell of freshly made gelato. And imagine Tom Cruise riding his motorcycle and performing stunts Mission: Impossible 7; sounds delicious, isn’t it?

Take a look at pictures here:

This man is definitely ageing like a fine wine.

In early September, Tom Cruise was seen doing the similar stunts in Norway and pictures from the same went viral on the internet.

In a very zoomed-out video, we can see Tom Cruise (what we believe to be) riding a bike on a racing plank set on the edge of a mountain. That’s not it, he races the bike on the plank and jumps from the cliff with the bike and opens up the parachute mid-air. Post the very famous plane stunt in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Tom Cruise indeed takes the crown with this scene. Watch the scene to believe it for yourself.

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently took to Instagram to announce that shooting of MI7 has officially begun. He also shared a breathtaking photo from the set in which an unidentified man was spotted atop a scaffolding with the picturesque mountain view engulfing the background. He captioned the photo, “Action… #MI7 Day 1,” hinting that the production’s first day back in full swing.

Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 to be released in theatres and because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of all the films and series was on hold. But now, following the safety precautions governments all across the world have given the permission to resume shooting.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston On Brad Pitt Dating Angelina Jolie: “The World Was SHOCKED & I Was Shocked”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube