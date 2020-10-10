Mission: Impossible – Fallout: When Tom Cruise Fractured His Ankle While Jumping From One Building To Another But Continued To Shoot

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the top-grossing film of the franchise. The Tom Cruise led 2018 film did a fantastic business of $792.5 million at the worldwide box office. Mission: Impossible franchise is popular for its thrilling and high octane action sequences.

The biggest plus is that Tom Cruise has himself pulled off those stunts which add to its value. In our previous trivia stories we’ve shared with you how Tom Cruise actually managed to perform those extremely difficult stunts. In this one, we’ll talk about one instance during Mission: Impossible – Fallout which led to Tom getting injured.

It was back in August 2017, when Tom Cruise was shooting for a scene where he had to jump from one building to another. According to IMDB, while shooting for the Mission: Impossible – Fallout scene the star got his ankle fractured due to the impact of the jump. While he was able to grab the building thanks to a harness strapped onto him, and his own expertise, but it got him the pain it had to.

However, the amazing part of the story is that even after getting injured, Tom Cruise continued shooting it. It was the middle part of the chase scene so he continued to run. But considering his health, the crew decided to stop. The shooting of the film was postponed for 8 weeks, but the interesting part is that Tom considers the stunt as the easiest of all.

Another interesting fact about Tom Cruise getting injured while filming the scene was that Henry Cavill felt that it helped Mission: Impossible – Fallout in a long run. Speaking to CinemaBland, Henry had said, “I don’t know how many months in it was, but we were all knackered at that stage. So when the break happened, literally, and then the hiatus, we just went, ‘You know what it’s not a bad time to recoup and we can just rest up a bit, make sure everything’s perfect and come back.’ And we did. It was good and worked really in our favor.”

